Election 2020 results: Ernst keeps her Senate seat for Iowa

Senator Joni Ernst was reelected on Tuesday and she took the time Tuesday evening to thank her supporters and the state of Iowa.
By WOWT 6 News
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst had a fight on her hands from challenger Theresa Greenfield in a contentious — and expensive — race for Iowa Senate.

With 98 of 99 precincts reporting at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, not long after Ernst posted a triumphant “We did it!” on her Facebook page. The senator took 51.69% of the vote while 45.21% of ballots went to Greenfield.

We did it! To everyone who has done so much for the campaign, thank you. Tonight’s victory wouldn’t be possible...

Posted by Joni Ernst on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Greenfield posted a short concession on her Facebook page shortly thereafter:

Folks, it’s been a long night and unfortunately we came up short. I couldn't be more proud of the work we all put in....

Posted by Theresa Greenfield on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

