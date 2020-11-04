Election 2020 results: Ernst keeps her Senate seat for Iowa
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst had a fight on her hands from challenger Theresa Greenfield in a contentious — and expensive — race for Iowa Senate.
With 98 of 99 precincts reporting at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, not long after Ernst posted a triumphant “We did it!” on her Facebook page. The senator took 51.69% of the vote while 45.21% of ballots went to Greenfield.
Greenfield posted a short concession on her Facebook page shortly thereafter:
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.