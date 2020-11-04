Election 2020 results: Axne defeats Young once more, retaining Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowans had their own rematch this year as David Young sought to reclaim his Senate seat from Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who ousted the two-term Republican by a small margin in 2018.
The incumbent was able to narrowly defeat Young once more, taking 48.94% of votes in the results posted at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday. With all 16 counties reporting, Young won 47.55% of ballots.
Axne celebrated with supporters via Zoom:
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.