Election 2020 results: Axne defeats Young once more, retaining Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowans had their own rematch this year as David Young sought to reclaim his Senate seat from Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who ousted the two-term Republican by a small margin in 2018.

The incumbent was able to narrowly defeat Young once more, taking 48.94% of votes in the results posted at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday. With all 16 counties reporting, Young won 47.55% of ballots.

Axne celebrated with supporters via Zoom:

Celebrating Victory in IA-03! I'm joining supporters and volunteers to celebrate our victory tonight in Iowa's Third Congressional District. Watch LIVE: Posted by Cindy Axne on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

