ELECTION 2020: Parties oversee ballots that need second look in Sarpy County

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

I’m here outside the Sarpy County Election Office where both the head of the state Republican party and the head of the Democratic party along with their lawyers are here to monitor a couple of hundred ballots that needed a second look.

Some ballots had x’s put in a race instead of filling in an oval, some weren’t read by scanners, and some are write-ins.

It’s standard stuff, really.

Election observers say Nebraskans should be proud of how little drama there was last night when it came to counting the votes.

Randy Adkins, UNO Political Science Professor: “I’m really excited that we didn’t have problems in Nebraska that some other states and counties had. We did a good job of getting the votes counted, publishing them, and counting them. I was really impressed as News Networks were watching what happened in Nebraska congressional district two, we had a schedule, announced the schedule, and stuck to the schedule. We did a fabulous job.”

The Douglas County election team is also sorting through ballots dropped in drop boxes yesterday as well as provisional ballots -- all told, the staff has 18,000 to go over. The rest of the early ballots will be counted on Friday.

We’re not expecting irregularities it’s just by having attorneys and representatives from different political parties the transparency dial is turned up a few notches.

Nebraska elections aren't over, there's still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

