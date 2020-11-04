Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast: Unseasonable November warmth this week

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The stretch of well above-average high temperatures continues through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend!

We started Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 30s (coldest northwest of the Metro), but highs have rebounded nicely this afternoon! We’re back into the 70s, with Omaha trying to tie the daily record high of 76 degrees set in 1909.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping back into the 40s. Plentiful sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s! Our average highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s.

Hour by hour forecast Thursday
Hour by hour forecast Thursday(WOWT)

A fairly rinse-and-repeat forecast for Friday and the weekend, with highs back in the 70s! Winds will start to kick up this weekend, however. Gusts Saturday could get up to 35 mph, with winds Sunday gusting 40+ mph.

This wind will eventually usher in much colder temperatures for next week, beginning late Monday. Rain chances also return to the forecast Monday. This rain could transition into a wintry mix and/or snow heading into Tuesday as the cold air catches up to the moisture.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Get outdoors and soak up the beautiful weather this week, but keep an eye on the forecast heading into next week as a taste of winter returns. You can track the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

