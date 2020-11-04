Child abducted in Colorado recovered near North Platte

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol recovered a child near North Platte who had been reported to have been abducted from Sedgwick County, Colorado.

Tuesday evening, The Nebraska State Patrol received a report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department that a woman had been assaulted by a suspect that then drove off in her vehicle with her child still inside.

The vehicle was suspected to be traveling on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Later Tuesday evening, NSP and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the Mazda 3 on Interstate 80 near mile marker 177.

George Williamson, 31, of North Platte was arrested for kidnapping and assault from Sedgwick County, Colorado, as well as a warrant for failure to appear from Dawson County, Nebraska, according to the release.

