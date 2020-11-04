Advertisement

Child abducted in Colorado recovered near North Platte

police lights
police lights(ky3)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol recovered a child near North Platte who had been reported to have been abducted from Sedgwick County, Colorado.

Tuesday evening, The Nebraska State Patrol received a report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department that a woman had been assaulted by a suspect that then drove off in her vehicle with her child still inside.

The vehicle was suspected to be traveling on Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Later Tuesday evening, NSP and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located the Mazda 3 on Interstate 80 near mile marker 177.

George Williamson, 31, of North Platte was arrested for kidnapping and assault from Sedgwick County, Colorado, as well as a warrant for failure to appear from Dawson County, Nebraska, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shots fired reported near Gretna High School, officers determine false alarm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A Sarpy County official confirmed that a call came in reporting shots fired outside of Gretna High School, but after an investigation, it was determined that the gunfire-like sound was a car backfiring.

News

ELECTION 2020: Axne wins - 6AM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowans had their own rematch this year as David Young sought to reclaim his Senate seat from Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, who ousted the two-term Republican by a small margin in 2018.

News

ELECTION 2020: Fortenberry wins reelection- 6AM

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Associated Press called the race for Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry defeating Democratic state Sen. Kate Bolz in the 1st Congressional District to win his ninth term in Congress.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another record setting November afternoon ahead!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
You’re heading out the door to a slightly warmer morning with temps in the 40s.

Latest News

News

Election 2020: Watching Mich. and Penn. - 5AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
A tight race hinges on key states.

News

ELECTION 2020: Watching Nevada - 5 AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
A tight race hinges on key states.

News

ELECTION 2020: Dems gather downtown- 5AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
Democrats gather downtown.

News

ELECTION 2020: Ernst wins - 5AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst had a fight on her hands from challenger Theresa Greenfield in a contentious — and expensive — race for Iowa Senate.

News

ELECTION 2020: Douglas County voting went smoothly- 5AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
A record number of Nebraskans are stepping up this election to help ensure voters are heard.

News

ELECTION 2020: Bacon beats Eastman - 5AM

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rep. Don Bacon made the same statement to his supporters around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, claiming victory and saying that Kara Eastman had conceded.