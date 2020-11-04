Advertisement

Car crashes into home in North Omaha with family inside

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is lucky there were no serious injuries after a car slammed into their house.

The crash happened just before noon Tuesday near 30th and Ellison in North Omaha.

After the crash, the suspect drove away in the car. The woman who lives there with her three children says it’s a miracle that no one was seriously hurt.

Mary Soash, a witness said, “It sounded like an explosion. And it had backed out and left. We was all chasing after it, yelling at him to stop. We had seen who was driving. They wasn’t stopping. The debris was all over my kids. My two-month-old baby was actually by the window, and there was debris all over him. The box flew in over my kids. It almost hit them. It was just scary.”

Police say they do have a good description of the car.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

