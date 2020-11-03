Advertisement

Woman volunteers to be a poll worker for the first time

Omaha woman volunteers to be an Election Worker for the first time.
Omaha woman volunteers to be an Election Worker for the first time.(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trisha Ponce volunteered her time during four previous elections, but this year she wanted to do something different.

“I’ve done everything from silent canvassing. I tried my hand at phone banking and was like I actually want to work during election day. I want to be at the polls," Ponce, a Douglas County Election Worker, said.

Tuesday morning Ponce joined hundreds of Election Workers. She got right to work at 7 a.m.

“We set up all the polling booths. We set up all the signs. Got all that ready to go. And then by 8 a.m. we had a line out the door of people waiting," Ponce explained.

Ponce picked the Intercultural Senior Center to spend the day with about eight other workers. Each of them had a specific job. The first time poll worker served as a clerk judge or greeter.

“Signing the ballots, checking people in, kind of doing all that stuff," Ponce said.

From seven in the morning until about eight in the evening, or longer depending on the lines, Ponce will assist voters.

Election Workers get paid for their time.

“I honestly don’t even know how much they’re paying. It’s just something I wanted to do regardless," Ponce said.

Ponce said she has enjoyed he experience, and hopes more people decide to part of the election process in the future.

“Our voice matters. And we need to be involved and be part of the process," she added.

The Douglas County Commissioner said there was not a shortage of Election Workers this year.

