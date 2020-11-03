Omaha volunteers make one last attempt to reach voters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volunteers with a non-partisan group in Omaha tried to reach registered voters one last time before Election Day.

“We are working really hard in this general election to motivate people," Lily Reyes with Heartland Workers Center explained.

Staff and volunteers with the organization spent Monday knocking on the doors of registered voters.

They focused on homes on North and South Omaha, and made sure residents voted early or had plans to vote on Tuesday.

“They can increase the voter participation mostly around the Latino population, the Sudanese, refugees, or other people who don’t vote regularly," Reyes said.

Since September volunteers have reached out to more than 13,000 homes.

“I’ve met so many people from all age groups that are interested in the issues that we have in our community," Tami Bass, a volunteer with the organization, said.

Volunteers also made sure to stay safe and socially distance.

They weren’t always able to make contact with people, but volunteers made sure to leave information about the candidates. They focused on local candidates.

“A lot of the issues that we are having especially in our communities -- it starts from voting locally. Getting the right people in office to make those changes happen," Bass explained.

The volunteers said their only goal was to make sure everyone’s voice is heard this election.

Many of the volunteers also reached out to people by phone. Many of them plan to work as poll workers on Tuesday.

