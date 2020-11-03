UNO political scientist: polling has changed since 2016

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Throughout the election season, polls give us a snapshot of the presidential race —and sometimes, they’re wrong.

That was the case in 2016. But the methodology is different this time around.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Political Scientist Randall Adkins likens polls to a horse race.

"Polling is not perfect, polls are a snapshot in time,” he explained.

And as the race goes on, anyone can take the lead.

Pollsters predicted Hillary Clinton would get more popular votes than Donald Trump in 2016 -- and she did.

But that did not equate to an Electoral College victory.

“What was incorrect was some of the polling done at the state level,” Adkins said.

And the pollsters overlooked a certain demographic.

"The group that was missed in the last election cycle were high school-educated whites,” he said.

Year-to-year, the biggest change pollsters can make is correcting the samples they take in order to more accurately reflect the population.

"So what’s happened since the last election cycle is that pollsters have been careful to include high school education whites in their polls, which is why they are much more accurate this year,” Adkins said.

This time, Joe Biden leads a majority of polls in this election.

If they turn out to be wrong again, Adkins is not sure what the next generation of polling could look like.

“It’s going to take time to refine our processes,” he said. “If we get polling correct in the middle of a pandemic, we should be able to get it correct at any other time.”

According to some poll statistics Monday night, there is still a range of possibilities for the General Election’s outcome.

Some say it’s a dead heat while others have the gap at 15 percent with Biden coming out on top.

