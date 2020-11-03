Advertisement

Two COVID-19 treatments being researched in Omaha

"We have a team of physicians. So when you come in you will get a physical. We will also test you, do a rapid test on you to make sure you're positive for COVID then after that the nursing staff will take over. They will hook you up to the iv and you'll be monitored for two hours," says Harrison.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -An Omaha clinic is working to be at the forefront of treatment for COVID-19 patients.

In just weeks, a new facility will open up to research drugs to help those battling the virus.

“This is just another chance for Omaha to be on the world stage,” says Seneca Harrison, CEO of Quality Clinical Research.

For the past several months, physicians here have been helping with vaccine research.

Now, they’re hoping to help more people in the Omaha metro by testing two drugs in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

“One is an oral medication and then the other one is an IV infusion. One of the studies currently does not have a name and the other one is Remdesivir,” says Harrison.

Omaha already has a history with Remdesivir.

Nebraska Medicine researched how it works on patients with COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.

This study will narrow down how much of the drug a patient needs.

“We’re trying to find the perfect dose. So there will be 100 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg that will be randomly selected to different people,” says Harrison.

So, how does the study work?

Patients with covid-19 volunteer to be a part of the study.

Those people will then have to go through a rigorous screening process before they receive any treatment.

Harrison says the research done in Omaha could make an impact on those suffering from COVID-19 symptoms around the globe.

“This is just going to project the city even more and say hey, we are a research hub, we are cutting edge medicine here,” says Harrison.

The new site for treatment will open up on November 16th near 93rd and Maple streets.

