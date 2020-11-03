Advertisement

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Near record warmth this afternoon!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warmer start to the day Tuesday will turn into one with near record warmth this afternoon. The record high today is 79 degrees set in 2008. We’ll make a run at it this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the 70s will be locked in place the rest of the week and into the weekend. We’ll make a run at some records but likely fall short all week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Models still show the potential for some wintry weather early next week. This would drag in some colder air behind it. Find the latest on that right here.

