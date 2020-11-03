Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Near record warmth this afternoon!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warmer start to the day Tuesday will turn into one with near record warmth this afternoon. The record high today is 79 degrees set in 2008. We’ll make a run at it this afternoon with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 70s will be locked in place the rest of the week and into the weekend. We’ll make a run at some records but likely fall short all week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Models still show the potential for some wintry weather early next week. This would drag in some colder air behind it. Find the latest on that right here.

