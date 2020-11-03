Omaha squirrel behind election office blackout has died

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Somber news came on Election Day as the Omaha Public Power District reported the squirrel responsible for a power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission has passed away.

“I’m sorry to report, the squirrel didn’t pull through. RIP little squirrel,” OPPD shared via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, the election commission suffered a power outage that brought down computer and telephone systems for two hours.

Those standing in line to vote were informed to return Saturday.

