Omaha Public Schools to test students, staff for COVID-19 at 3 schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Monday night’s Omaha Public School Board meeting, students and staff at three schools will become part of a new pilot program for COVID-19 testing with a saliva swab.

Students will be included if parents or guardians opt them in.

The tests are required for staff at Marrs Middle School, Norris Middle School, and Bryan High School.

The program will wrap up at the end of the year and possibly continue afterward.

Environmental monitoring will also be part of the program at the aforementioned schools -- testing air, wastewater, and high-touch surfaces.

The point of the program per OPS is to use the data to help drive decision making through the pandemic.

