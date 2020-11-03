Advertisement

Nebraska hospitals running out of space as COVID-19 cases surge

Hospitals have begin postponing non-urgent surgeries to in preparation for continued rise in cases
By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local hospitals are running out of space for patients; Monday announcing drastic measures to avoid reaching capacity and calling on Nebraskans to step up and help.

“We can make capacity, we can care for people, but everyone, every citizen has to do their part,” said Dr. Bill Lydiatt, Methodist Health.

The call comes as Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health, and CHI stare down their biggest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers to date; doubling over the past few weeks.

"There’s no doubt if this trend continues, not just our hospitals, but all hospitals could be at capacity in a fairly short period of time, said CHI’s Dr. Cary Ward, noting that they’ve started postponing non-urgent surgeries to free up capacity

“All of us have the ability to continue doing urgent, emergent procedures, but for certain types of procedures that can be postponed for a few weeks, patients may be called if they fall into this category,” Ward said.

The top doctors pointing directly to Nebraskans to help slow down the spread.

“You have to wear a mask,” said Lydiatt. “This is not a political statement; this is about decreasing the spread of the virus.”

And beyond the masks, it’s everything the experts have been saying, with a heightened sense of urgency

“You have to socially distance, you have to wash your hands, and you have to avoid crowded places,” said Lydiatt, noting it’s all in effort to help avoid what could become an overwhelmed system.

“The more people that get this, it’s just probability, the more of them are going to get sick,” said Lydiatt. “The sicker they get the more they’re going to need hospitalization, the more they’re going to need an ICU, the more they’re going to need a ventilator.”

All three hospital systems have already started making calls to patients about postponements of non-urgent surgeries. As of Oct. 31, Omaha’s Metro-area hospitals have over 260 COVID-19 in-patients; a number projected to jump as high as 530 by mid-November.

