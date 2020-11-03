Advertisement

Eta making landfall over Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane

Current conditions as of 1PM Tuesday
Current conditions as of 1PM Tuesday(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eta became the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Halloween. This ties 2020 with 2005 in terms of number of storms; it is also the first time Eta has been used in the Atlantic basin.

Eta spent the next few days over the Caribbean Sea, rapidly intensifying Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Eta is making landfall over northeastern Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane. Sustained winds were 140 mph as of 1 PM CST, with gusts up to 175 mph! The storm is really taking its time making landfall, however, only moving around 3 mph. Slow movement is never a good thing when it comes to tropical cyclones.

On its current forecast track, Eta will gradually decrease with its time spent over land, moving toward the west and northwest. After moving over Honduras and Guatemala, the storm is expected to curve back out to sea! Once it does that, those of us in the U.S. will have to keep an eye on its track.

Forecast track as of 1 PM Tuesday
Forecast track as of 1 PM Tuesday(WOWT)

For parts Central America, Eta will be catastrophic. Outside of the hurricane-force winds the storm is bringing, FEET of rain will fall – especially in Nicaragua and Honduras. Flash flooding, river flooding, and landslides will be of concern! Also in Nicaragua, storm surge could raise water levels 14 to 21 feet above normal tide levels.

For more information on Eta, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website: www.nhc.noaa.gov

