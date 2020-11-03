ELECTION 2020: Lines grow at metro polls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters throughout the metro headed to their polling places to cast their vote for the 2020 election.

Long lines are to be expected but there are some changes this year amid the pandemic.

A look at the line outside a polling location in Council Bluffs. Voters tell me they’ve been waiting upwards of an hour, and those were folks in the middle/end of this line pic.twitter.com/Spqo7TwE5Y — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) November 3, 2020

In Council Bluffs this morning, the line was wrapped around the building. Voters say they have been waiting upwards of an hour.

In Sarpy County, the lines were looking at 40- 50 minutes.

Less than 30 minutes until Iowa polls open up and we are already seeing a line form here in Council Bluffs. #ElectionDay #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/u5zrVtIHtN — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) November 3, 2020

In Nebraska, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Iowa, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s #ElectionDay 2020.



Go out and vote today! It’s your civic duty. And please, please be kind. It’s really not that hard.



In Nebraska, polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m



In Iowa, polls are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



We’ll have #Decision2020 throughout the day on @WOWT6News — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) November 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News as we continue to bring you Election 2020 updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.