ELECTION 2020: Lines grow at metro polls

Nebraska voters waiting to cast their ballots.
Nebraska voters waiting to cast their ballots.(Abbie Petersen)
By Emily Dwire, Harper Lundgren and John Chapman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters throughout the metro headed to their polling places to cast their vote for the 2020 election.

Long lines are to be expected but there are some changes this year amid the pandemic.

In Council Bluffs this morning, the line was wrapped around the building. Voters say they have been waiting upwards of an hour.

In Sarpy County, the lines were looking at 40- 50 minutes.

In Nebraska, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Iowa, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News as we continue to bring you Election 2020 updates.

