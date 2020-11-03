David’s Evening Forecast - Record highs Tuesday; Unseasonable warmth sticks around all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather has been beautiful for Election Day not only here in the Heartland, but across most of the Lower 48! An upper-level ridge centered over the middle of the country has kept conditions dry, and has cranked up the heat here locally.

Beautiful weather across most of the Lower 48 for Election Day! Conditions as of 11:15 CST -- pic.twitter.com/iWySsBtpBm — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) November 3, 2020

With highs warming into the 80s this afternoon, daily records have been broken in Omaha, Norfolk, and Lincoln! These are the cities where the National Weather Service keeps climate data. Our average high for November 3rd is 56 degrees.

Wow! 80 degrees officially here in Omaha, that sets a new record for today! Lincoln and Norfolk setting new records at 83 degree so far. What a day! pic.twitter.com/HjhY3sVS6c — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) November 3, 2020

If you’re heading to the polls after work, mostly clear skies will be sticking around! With the earlier sunset, you may need a light jacket as temperatures drop into the 60s. We’ll continue to drop into the 40s overnight, with some clouds moving in late.

High clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s! Very similar highs stick around through the weekend, with winds kicking up Saturday and Sunday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Sunday has been trending drier, so any precipitation may very well hold off until the start of next workweek. Highs will cool off in a big way – back into the 40s – beginning next Tuesday, so enjoy this unseasonable warmth while we have it!

