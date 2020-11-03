Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Record highs Tuesday; Unseasonable warmth sticks around all week

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather has been beautiful for Election Day not only here in the Heartland, but across most of the Lower 48! An upper-level ridge centered over the middle of the country has kept conditions dry, and has cranked up the heat here locally.

With highs warming into the 80s this afternoon, daily records have been broken in Omaha, Norfolk, and Lincoln! These are the cities where the National Weather Service keeps climate data. Our average high for November 3rd is 56 degrees.

If you’re heading to the polls after work, mostly clear skies will be sticking around! With the earlier sunset, you may need a light jacket as temperatures drop into the 60s. We’ll continue to drop into the 40s overnight, with some clouds moving in late.

High clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s! Very similar highs stick around through the weekend, with winds kicking up Saturday and Sunday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Sunday has been trending drier, so any precipitation may very well hold off until the start of next workweek. Highs will cool off in a big way – back into the 40s – beginning next Tuesday, so enjoy this unseasonable warmth while we have it!

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Incredible warmth today across the metro, setting a new record high of 80 degrees (so far)! We stay mild all evening long, perfect weather if you're still heading to the polls. A little chilly later tonight, but the warmth likely last for much of the week!

First Alert Weather

Eta making landfall over Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
As of Tuesday afternoon, Eta is making landfall over northeastern Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane. Sustained winds were 140 mph as of 1 PM CST, with gusts up to 175 mph!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Near record warmth this afternoon!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
A warmer start to the day Tuesday will turn into one with near record warmth this afternoon.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
After a relatively mild start, we will warm up quickly Tuesday!

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth for Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST
|
By David Koeller
A very mild day across the metro, and more great fall weather on the way! We could see near record warmth for Election day.

News

Near record warmth for Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST
A very mild day across the metro, and more great fall weather on the way! We could see near record warmth for Election day.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A warm start to a great November week!

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll have several chilly mornings this week but the afternoon hours will be warm and sunny.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST
Monday will bring highs in the mid-60s, with 70s moving in Election Day through Saturday.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Above average highs move in for the upcoming week!

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:09 PM CST
|
By Mallory Schnell
Outside of a few clouds from time to time, clear skies take us into tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. Monday will bring highs in the mid-60s, with 70s moving in Election Day through Saturday.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST
Outside of a few clouds, mostly clear skies will take us into tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Highs in the 60s move back in Monday, with 70s likely taking over the rest of the workweek! Plentiful sunshine for much of the week as well.