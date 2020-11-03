CHI Health implements more visitation restrictions
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning Nov. 4, CHI Health is adding additional visitation restrictions at all facilities.
Patients hospitalized are allowed one healthy adult support person a day. According to CHI, a support person is someone designated by the patient to be present and to help with their care needs.
Social visiting will not be allowed.
The support person must wear a mask throughout the entire visit, including inside the patient rooms.
According to CHI, additional restrictions include:
- Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 am to 9 pm for all hospitalized patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.
- Emergency Departments, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings will continue to allow one health adult support person during regular business hours.
- If a surgery or other procedure is scheduled to begin before 7:30 am, one healthy adult support person will be allowed early entrance to accompany the patient.
More information can be found on CHI Health’s website.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.