CHI Health implements more visitation restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning Nov. 4, CHI Health is adding additional visitation restrictions at all facilities.

Patients hospitalized are allowed one healthy adult support person a day. According to CHI, a support person is someone designated by the patient to be present and to help with their care needs.

Social visiting will not be allowed.

The support person must wear a mask throughout the entire visit, including inside the patient rooms.

According to CHI, additional restrictions include:

Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 am to 9 pm for all hospitalized patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.

Emergency Departments, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings will continue to allow one health adult support person during regular business hours.

If a surgery or other procedure is scheduled to begin before 7:30 am, one healthy adult support person will be allowed early entrance to accompany the patient.

