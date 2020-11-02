Voting equipment, PPE delivered to polling locations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across Douglas County Monday, U-Hauls were out delivering polling equipment and personal protective equipment, or PPE, to the county’s 203 polling locations.

The trucks arrived at the Douglas County Election Commission around 6 a.m. They were loaded up with boxes full of signage, pens, and ADA voting assistance devices among other things. They should be finished delivering the boxes by 4 p.m. Monday.

This year, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says an additional truck had to be added to the fleet because each polling place will get an extra supply of PPE.

Monday is also the final day to vote early. And while the polling locations were being set up for Election Day voters, Kruse expects another day of long lines at the Election Commission.

“We’re expecting 2, 3 hour-long lines here today, maybe longer,” said Kruse.

Because of that, he suggests, if you can, to wait until Election Day to cast your ballot.

“I really think lines are going to be shorter at your polling place tomorrow than they are here today.”

And if you still need to return your ballot, make sure you sign the envelope and put it in one of the 13 drop boxes in the county.

“Please, please do not use the post office, they have to be in our possession by 8 p.m. tomorrow night,” said Kruse

Polls are open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kruse reminds voters to wear a mask, keep socially distant, and check your polling location before you go on Election Day.

That information can be found on the Election Commission website or by calling (402) 444-VOTE.

