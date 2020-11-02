Scott Frost and the Huskers itching to play

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are hungry, hungry to play.

Scott Frost said he thinks his team holds the record for the most practices in college football history for a team that has only played one game.

The one bright spot this past weekend, he was able to trick or treat with his kids Saturday night. The team also got together for a scary movie night.

That’s because the game against Wisconsin was canceled and the attempt to schedule a non-conference game was not approved by the Big Ten.

The adjusting continues this week, as the NCAA makes Election Day a day off for Division I athletes.

Pat Fitzgerald says this plays into the hands of the Huskers, the two teams will play this Saturday in Evanston, as of today. I guess we need to add that disclaimer, we thought Nebraska was playing Wisconsin this time a week ago too. Scott says Pat is one of the smartest guys in the country but he disagrees on this one.

The Huskers only have one game under their belt while Northwestern has two, and they won both of those. No question, practices aren’t games and there isn’t a replacement for game experience.

The Wildcats are also very good on defense, Matt Farniok says he looks forward to the challenge. Matt also says the Wildcats are similar to Ohio State up front and personally he is adjusting to the new position at right guard. Adding, contact happens quicker inside at his new spot than at tackle.

Nebraska has a chip on its shoulder, Scott feels the program is ready to turn the corner. But to do that they have to play games, that’s why in part Saturday can’t arrive here soon enough. Nobody wants a week two bye after an 11 month offseason, certainly not one that feels it is on the to path turning itself around.

Kickoff will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ryan Field.

