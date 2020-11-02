Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A warm start to a great November week!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll have several chilly mornings this week but the afternoon hours will be warm and sunny. Today starts in the 20s and 30s but we’ll be able to warm into the 60s with sunny skies and a southwest wind.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Monday will likely be the coldest afternoon of the week. That bodes well leading to a great first week of November. Highs will likely be in the 70s the rest of the week and perhaps approach records. Election Day Tuesday could be the warmest with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Election Day
Election Day(WOWT)

Highs the rest of the week will be in the 70s with no sign of any colder air until early next week. Enjoy this incredibly stretch.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

