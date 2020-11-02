Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha medical community shares COVID-19 concerns

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Cary Ward of CHI Health, Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist, and Dr. Harris Frankel of Nebraska Medicine are giving an update Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the health systems' respective plans for elective surgeries, bed capacities, and navigating the coming months.

