Monday Nov. 2 COVID-19 update: 237 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 237 new cases on Monday.

The community total is now 23,589 positive cases. The death toll remains at 235.

To date, there have been 15,688 recoveries reported.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
