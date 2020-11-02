Monday Nov. 2 COVID-19 update: 237 new cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 237 new cases on Monday.
The community total is now 23,589 positive cases. The death toll remains at 235.
To date, there have been 15,688 recoveries reported.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
