LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen on Sunday night.

Ho Van Ha, 74, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sunday near 33rd and Pine Lake Road.

LPD said he does not have a car so he is likely walking.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.

