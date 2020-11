OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are a few stories you might’ve missed while you were sleeping.

1) Central America is bracing for life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Eta

Hurricane #Eta Advisory 7A: Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Finds Eta Quickly Strengthening. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Damaging Winds, Flash Flooding, And Landslides Expected Across Portions of Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

2) FBI is investigating alleged harassment of Biden campaign bus

The FBI is investigating the alleged harassment of a Joe Biden campaign bus last Friday by motorists displaying Trump 2020 flags https://t.co/2pKyTstvBD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 1, 2020

3) Colin Jost shows off his wedding ring

Colin Jost Shows Off His Wedding Ring on SNL After Marrying Scarlett Johansson https://t.co/hJlDy0fPfu — E! News (@enews) November 1, 2020

