Election 2020: Sasse, Janicek, Love for Nebraska US Senate race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska race for U.S. Senate includes incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse up against Democratic candidate Chris Janicek and write-in candidate Preston Love, Jr.

Hanging over the race is -- why there is a write-in candidate.

The Nebraska Democratic Party brought in Love after dropping support for Janicek after he apologized for sending inappropriate messages about a member of his team.

In this race, you have conservative Sasse on one end, liberal Love on the other end, and Janicek trying to prove himself a middleman for conservatives and liberal voters.

Sasse is running a quieter campaign – not granting many interviews – including this report.

What is known from previous engagements -- he sticks to his conservative values. He’s put a big focus on healthcare.

“If you move from Nebraska to Iowa you shouldn’t become uninsured, if you change firms you shouldn’t become uninsured, and right now the government is way too heavy-handed in its regulation which makes it impossible for people to buy the policies they want and want to keep,” Sasse said.

Janicek tackles healthcare from an affordability standpoint.

“We have got to make healthcare so it is affordable and attainable for everyone, we have got to take the weight off the employer and put it on the person so the employer can hire and not have to manage healthcare policies for their employees,” Janicek said.

Janicek has also propped himself up by supporting the Paris Climate Agreement and opposing the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“We want a democracy to live in and we also want a planet to live on and that’s why I’m asking for your vote because both of those are very important to me as they are to you,” Janicek said.

Sasse has let his actions speak to voters this year.

Most recently – he was in Washington, D.C. pushing for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and working on a COVID-19 relief bill.

While he voted against a bill in April, he said he supports bringing more relief to Nebraska.

“The CARES Act has been an important part in our fight against the coronavirus. I pushed hard to make sure the legislation we passed, boosted vaccine development and gave local officials like Governor Ricketts the resources and flexibility to target our needs with direct relief,” Sasse said.

Write-in candidate Love has been in the race for just over a month. While his race hasn’t been as extensive, he hopes his past as a community leader and advocate will lead people to see him as a stable option.

“I offer a possible steady hand as a senator that would be welcome in a very complex nation," Love said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.