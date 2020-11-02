Advertisement

Douglas County mail-in ballots due 8 p.m. Tuesday

If you’re still holding on to your early ballot, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says don’t put it in the mailbox -- it needs to go in one of 13 drop boxes around the county to make tomorrow night’s deadline.
If you're still holding on to your early ballot, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says don't put it in the mailbox -- it needs to go in one of 13 drop boxes around the county to make tomorrow night's deadline.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re still holding on to your early ballot, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says don’t put it in the mailbox -- it needs to go in one of 13 drop boxes around the county to make tomorrow night’s deadline.

Early ballots have to be in possession of county officials by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be 203 polling places open in Douglas County Tuesday, but on Monday officials are already counting early ballots.

The voting machines at the election commissioners office were fired up Monday morning, already counting the record number of early votes.

We’ll count most of the early voting ballots today. We’ll run from 10 a.m. till 10 p.m. and once we get done or if we don’t get done we have a little spillover -- we’ll start again tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. to finish up those early voting ballots. We can do that by law in Nebraska," Kruse said.

Tina Barlow is one of the many early voters waiting in line to vote. She says she wants to make sure her voice is heard.

“It’s really important to come out here -- speak your truth. Put it on the paper and vote for who you really believe supports you, your family, your community, the nation,” Barlow said.

With so many early ballots to be counted, some of the first returns should give voters a pretty good idea of how things are going on election night in Douglas County.

Kruse said just like in every election, the results are not official until Douglas County officials complete their checks and double-checks, results will be officials this year on Nov. 23.

