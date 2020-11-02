David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth for Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fantastic fall day across the metro. It was a little chilly the morning with lows near 30, but lots of sunshine helped to quickly warm us up. Temperatures jumped into the middle 60s with light winds this afternoon, great outdoors weather! We will cool off this evening, back into the 40s after sunset but it will not be as cold as the last few night. Lows tonight likely only dip to around 40 in the metro, some areas in the upper 30s outside of the metro.

After a relatively mild start, we will warm up quickly Tuesday! Temperatures will jump into the middle 60s by the lunch hour, with highs topping out in the mid or even upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. We will likely be just shy of the record high of 79 here in Omaha. Winds will be a touch breezy, but we should see gusts too much over 20mph. If you expect to be standing in line for some time Tuesday, you might be able to get away with shorts and short-sleeves! Just don’t forget about sunscreen. We’ll cool back into the 60s after sunset tomorrow evening.

The mild weather sticks around for much of the week. We may see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but highs still reach the low to mid 70s. Temperatures continue to warm into the 70s each afternoon through Saturday. Changes begin to roll in by Sunday as a cold front presses through. This may bring the area some thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler air filters in, with a period of wintry conditions possible early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.