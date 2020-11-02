Advertisement

ADL introduces new tool to help voters report extremist activity

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting for the general election in Adel, Iowa. As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press will count the vote and report the results of presidential, congressional and state elections quickly, accurately and without fear or favor on Nov. 3 and beyond.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new tool will be at the tip of voter’s fingers tomorrow making it easy to report any potential extremist activity.

The ADL’s launched an online reporting tool in response to nationwide concern some groups may try to interfere as voters go to the polls.

The online form gives voters a chance to quickly and confidentially report any potential intimidation tactics or threats.

The reports will be processed in real-time with ADL’s experts on standby assessing whether it’s necessary to notify polling station officials or law enforcement agencies.

“It could be anywhere from stopping traffic to carrying weapons. Anything that would relate to again bigotry and hate, anti-Semitism, islamophobia, racism, and thing that could rear its head as a result of this,” said Gary Nachman, Regional Director of Anti-Defamation.

In addition to the online reporting tool, ADL’s also set up a text-short code. Just text “hatehelp” to 51555. You can also call them at 1-866-our-vote.

If it’s an emergency situation or a potential crime the ADL says to call 911.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: Omaha medical community shares COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Cary Ward of CHI Health, Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist, and Dr. Harris Frankel of Nebraska Medicine are giving an update Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the health systems' respective plans for elective surgeries, bed capacities, and navigating the coming months.

News

Nebraska vs. Penn State kick-off time announced

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Big Ten conference announced an 11 a.m. CT kick-off time for Nebraska’s home Nov. 14 game against Penn State.

Coronavirus

Monday Nov. 2 COVID-19 update: 237 new cases in Douglas County; New Cassel Retirement Center reports death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Voting equipment, PPE delivered to polling locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire and Leigh Waldman
Across Douglas County Monday, U-Hauls were out delivering polling equipment and personal protective equipment, or PPE, to the county’s 203 polling locations.

Latest News

News

LPD searching for missing man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man last seen on Sunday night.

State

Gov. Ricketts announces additional long-term care support

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Governor Pete Ricketts will be live at 10 a.m. announcing additional support for long-term care facilities amid the pandemic.

News

Trending Nov. 2: FBI investigating Biden campaign bus incident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa and Emily Dwire
Here are a few stories you might’ve missed while you were sleeping.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A warm start to a great November week!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll have several chilly mornings this week but the afternoon hours will be warm and sunny.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Above average highs move in for the upcoming week!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Outside of a few clouds from time to time, clear skies take us into tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s. Monday will bring highs in the mid-60s, with 70s moving in Election Day through Saturday.

News

Political texts, how groups get your information

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Voters are sounding off about constant calls and messages for the upcoming election. Many of them call it spam.