ADL introduces new tool to help voters report extremist activity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new tool will be at the tip of voter’s fingers tomorrow making it easy to report any potential extremist activity.

The ADL’s launched an online reporting tool in response to nationwide concern some groups may try to interfere as voters go to the polls.

The online form gives voters a chance to quickly and confidentially report any potential intimidation tactics or threats.

The reports will be processed in real-time with ADL’s experts on standby assessing whether it’s necessary to notify polling station officials or law enforcement agencies.

“It could be anywhere from stopping traffic to carrying weapons. Anything that would relate to again bigotry and hate, anti-Semitism, islamophobia, racism, and thing that could rear its head as a result of this,” said Gary Nachman, Regional Director of Anti-Defamation.

In addition to the online reporting tool, ADL’s also set up a text-short code. Just text “hatehelp” to 51555. You can also call them at 1-866-our-vote.

If it’s an emergency situation or a potential crime the ADL says to call 911.

