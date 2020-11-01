Motorcyclist identified in west Omaha fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died due to an accident Saturday afternoon near 168th and Ames Streets, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department responded to the area at 1:13 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Christopher Taylor, 52, was driving a motorcycle northbound when he was struck by a van doing a U-turn.

An off-duty officer performed CPR on Taylor until medics arrived. Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second motorcyclist behind Taylor “laid his bike down to avoid the crash,” and was uninjured. The driver of the van was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide as neither alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash, police said.

