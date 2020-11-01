Advertisement

Motorcyclist identified in west Omaha fatal crash

By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has died due to an accident Saturday afternoon near 168th and Ames Streets, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department responded to the area at 1:13 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Christopher Taylor, 52, was driving a motorcycle northbound when he was struck by a van doing a U-turn.

An off-duty officer performed CPR on Taylor until medics arrived. Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second motorcyclist behind Taylor “laid his bike down to avoid the crash,” and was uninjured. The driver of the van was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide as neither alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the crash, police said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen makes a stop in Council Bluffs just days before the election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“I’m looking for a change. I’m looking for something different. I think the red and the blue parties have just not done it for us. We’ve made some good progress in some respects but by in large the people have lost all power to make change,” says supporter Reece Mycek.

News

Motorcyclist dies in metro crash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
An Omaha man has died due to an accident Saturday afternoon near 168th and Ames Streets, according to authorities.

News

Family calls for justice for daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Omaha couple is seeking answers after their daughter was shot and killed, while police continue the search for the suspect.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy for trick-or-treaters; Cooler weather Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Gusts of 35 or even 40 mph are possible through the evening and overnight. We’ll drop into the lower-30s by Sunday morning, with an “extra” hour of sleep overnight!

Latest News

News

Libertarian Presidential Candidate makes stop in Council Bluffs

Updated: 2 hours ago
“I’m looking for a change. I’m looking for something different. I think the red and the blue parties have just not done it for us. We’ve made some good progress in some respects but by in large the people have lost all power to make change,” says supporter Reece Mycek.

Coronavirus

Saturday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, 306 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're taking the kids trick-or-treating, it will be a windy evening! Gusts up to 35 mph (isolated 40 mph) through tonight. Highs in the 60s will drop into the upper-40s by 10pm, then the lower-30s by sunrise Sunday. Highs Sunday just in the upper-40s!

News

Omaha parents of slain teen seek answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
An Omaha couple is seeking answers after their daughter was shot and killed, while police continue the search for the suspect.

News

Burn ban in effect for Douglas County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A burn ban has been implemented for Douglas County Saturday due to dry and windy weather.

Forecast

Mallory's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Happy Halloween! A warmer but windy day is on tap. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s, but winds will gust up to around 35 mph. Lows in the lower-30s tonight, with cooler highs in the upper-40s Sunday. Warmer weather returns next week!