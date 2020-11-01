Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Above average highs move in for the upcoming week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Sunday, a big warming trend is on the way for the upcoming week! You’ll want to take advantage of the above-average temperatures and sunny skies.

We started Sunday with temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s! NNW winds gradually decreased throughout the day, along with morning clouds. Plentiful sunshine returned for the afternoon – along with calmer conditions. Temperatures were much cooler than what we experienced on Halloween, with highs topping out in the upper-40s and lower-50s (southwest of Omaha).

Outside of a few clouds from time to time, clear skies take us into tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

The week ahead is looking gorgeous, especially by November standards! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap all week, so no rain or snow is even being mentioned until Sunday.

Monday will bring highs in the mid-60s, with 70s moving in Election Day through Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and lower-50s each night.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

On average, we begin the month of November with highs in the upper-50s and lows in the mid-30s. Take advantage of these warm, sunny days! A taste of winter moves back in for the end of the 10-day forecast.

Keep track of the extended outlook anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

