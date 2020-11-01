Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen makes a stop in Council Bluffs just days before the election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen made a stop in the Omaha metro with three days left until the election.

Corgan Larson and Cayden Allen are both first time voters.

They say they wanted to make sure they were at today’s event to hear what libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen had to say.

They also wanted to hear a new voice.

“The number one issue facing our country right now is the two party system,” says first time voter Corgan Larson.

Reece Mycek says he’s considered himself a republican up until this election.

He says he wants the voice of the people to be heard.

“I’m looking for a change. I’m looking for something different. I think the red and the blue parties have just not done it for us. We’ve made some good progress in some respects but by in large the people have lost all power to make change,” says supporter Reece Mycek.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen echoed that message when she took the stage.

“A lot of people don’t realize that I’m on the ballot in all 50 States and every American has the chance to vote for an alternative besides Trump and Biden so we are trying to get to as many voters as possible,” says Libertarian Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen.

Dr. Jorgensen says she would like to see more of a free market healthcare system.

She also told voters she would to to see an end to the war on drugs and to bring the troops back home.

Supporters say they hope to see the party grow on Tuesday and continue to grow in the future.

Dr. Jorgensen says she does feel good about the turn out she has seen at her events leading up to election day.

