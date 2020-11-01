Advertisement

Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen makes a stop in Council Bluffs just days before the election

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen made a stop in the Omaha metro with three days left until the election.

Corgan Larson and Cayden Allen are both first time voters.

They say they wanted to make sure they were at today’s event to hear what libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen had to say.

They also wanted to hear a new voice.

“The number one issue facing our country right now is the two party system,” says first time voter Corgan Larson.

Reece Mycek says he’s considered himself a republican up until this election.

He says he wants the voice of the people to be heard.

“I’m looking for a change. I’m looking for something different. I think the red and the blue parties have just not done it for us. We’ve made some good progress in some respects but by in large the people have lost all power to make change,” says supporter Reece Mycek.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen echoed that message when she took the stage.

“A lot of people don’t realize that I’m on the ballot in all 50 States and every American has the chance to vote for an alternative besides Trump and Biden so we are trying to get to as many voters as possible,” says Libertarian Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen.

Dr. Jorgensen says she would like to see more of a free market healthcare system.

She also told voters she would to to see an end to the war on drugs and to bring the troops back home.

Supporters say they hope to see the party grow on Tuesday and continue to grow in the future.

Dr. Jorgensen says she does feel good about the turn out she has seen at her events leading up to election day.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist identified in west Omaha fatal crash

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man has died due to an accident Saturday afternoon near 168th and Ames Streets, according to authorities.

News

Motorcyclist dies in metro crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
An Omaha man has died due to an accident Saturday afternoon near 168th and Ames Streets, according to authorities.

News

Family calls for justice for daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Omaha couple is seeking answers after their daughter was shot and killed, while police continue the search for the suspect.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Windy for trick-or-treaters; Cooler weather Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Gusts of 35 or even 40 mph are possible through the evening and overnight. We’ll drop into the lower-30s by Sunday morning, with an “extra” hour of sleep overnight!

Latest News

News

Libertarian Presidential Candidate makes stop in Council Bluffs

Updated: 2 hours ago
“I’m looking for a change. I’m looking for something different. I think the red and the blue parties have just not done it for us. We’ve made some good progress in some respects but by in large the people have lost all power to make change,” says supporter Reece Mycek.

Coronavirus

Saturday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, 306 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're taking the kids trick-or-treating, it will be a windy evening! Gusts up to 35 mph (isolated 40 mph) through tonight. Highs in the 60s will drop into the upper-40s by 10pm, then the lower-30s by sunrise Sunday. Highs Sunday just in the upper-40s!

News

Omaha parents of slain teen seek answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
An Omaha couple is seeking answers after their daughter was shot and killed, while police continue the search for the suspect.

News

Burn ban in effect for Douglas County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A burn ban has been implemented for Douglas County Saturday due to dry and windy weather.

Forecast

Mallory's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Happy Halloween! A warmer but windy day is on tap. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s, but winds will gust up to around 35 mph. Lows in the lower-30s tonight, with cooler highs in the upper-40s Sunday. Warmer weather returns next week!