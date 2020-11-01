Election 2020: Rodgers, Chambers Douglas County Commissioners race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A legendary Nebraska state senator is vying for a seat on the Douglas county board.

But it won’t be as easy as elections in the past. This time, State Sen. Ernie Chambers' name is not on the ballot.

Chris Rodgers is the only name you’ll find on the ballot for the Douglas County board of commissioners in district three. For 16 years, Rodgers has represented the district. Nine of those years in board leadership roles.

But Rodgers gained experience years before -- working as an assistant to former Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey.

“But also at the same time served on the Metropolitan Community College Board. The experience of not only working in nonprofits with a few years in community lending to get a feel of some of the financial deals has helped me really understand how all of it ties together,” Rodgers said. “What I’ve tried to do is use the distinct powers of the commissioners to leverage work in other areas like employment, housing, mental health.”

You won’t find Chambers' name on the ballot. Elected in 1970, Chambers the longest-serving legislator in Nebraska history.

As a write-in candidate, Chambers leaves the Legislature this year because of term limits. Some argue if not for that, voters would have sent him to Lincoln again.

Chambers says his legislative experience would serve the voters of district three well.

“I will document it in newspaper articles written by my enemies -- transcripts of the legislative debate -- actually legislation that I put on the books that people don’t even know about that they might be benefiting from. So if anybody wants to take me to task on those things they’ll open the opportunity to talk about them all because if I just bring them up, it sounds like I’m boasting,” he said.

The construction of Douglas County’s $19 million Juvenile Justice Center is a major project the commissioners are dealing with now.

Rodgers has been involved in juvenile justice reform for more than a decade while Chambers said constructing a building is not enough.

“They don’t have programs available to help these kids when they’re locked up -- all of the discussion has been about bricks and mortar and the big shots are interested not in programming for the children,” Chambers said.

“That’s the beginning of a next phase that puts us into programming, the building is a space issue for the courthouse -- a small piece of it is the detention center,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is confident about the upcoming election while Chambers said he can’t predict how his write-in campaign will work out.

“I may not get a single vote but if I don’t that’s just the way the fates decided to have it come out,” Chambers said.

Rodgers said he’s thankful for the support he’s received through the years. Both candidates know many Douglas County voters have already cast their ballots.

