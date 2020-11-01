Election 2020: Rep. Axne, Young Iowa congressional race

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The candidates facing off for congressional seats are familiar opponents.

In 2018 - Rep. Cindy Axne beat David Young - a two-term Republican - by a small margin. She raked in 49 percent of the vote.

Young had 47 percent. This rematch appears to be another close one.

“What I think David Young didn’t bring to the table is a strong voice," Axne said.

Axne, a small business owner turned Democratic congresswoman is critical of Young. She believes he lacks the urgency needed to lead Iowa.

“In 11 months I was able to move through the biodiesel tax extender that sat there for three years under his leadership, to help Iowa agriculture and farmers across this region," she said.

Young - with his own concerns for Hawkeye voters - questions why anyone would support a candidate who he says flipped the script after the election.

“(Axne) campaigned as a moderate, commonsense problem solving, kinda mainstream candidate and she got in and right away started voting 95 percent of the time with Nancy Pelosi and that’s just not where Iowa is," Young said.

Young also criticizing her work ethic - calling Axne out for not showing up to vote - instead of passing her votes off to a proxy. Axne says that’s a slap in the face to hardworking Americans who work remotely for safety.

“Because I’m not standing shoulder to shoulder with 500 colleagues during a pandemic is disingenuous. It’s time that he just admits that virtual work is work," she said.

But Axne focused on the future - sets her priority on new pandemic planning. This summer she voted against the $3 trillion relief package for “wasting taxpayer dollars” and not specifically addressing COVID-19 issues.

“We will not have a vaccine in place until next year which means we need to buckle down and put some parameters in place that allow us to stay safe and healthy and allow our economy to stay open," Axne said.

Young’s top priority if re-elected is continuing to strengthen Iowa’s economy - something he said he did while on the House Appropriations Committee.

“The funds I was able to secure through the United States Department of Agriculture -- rural utility service to roll out broadband to communities that were unserved or underserved," Young said.

Meanwhile, the opponents are facing off again on an issue that dominated their race in 2018: healthcare.

“He told Iowans that he would vote against the bill to dismantle the affordable care act and when money was threatened to be pulled from his campaign, he caved," Axne said.

There’s one person in this race that passed legislation to help people with pre-existing conditions. That was me. I don’t want to leave any Iowans behind," Young said.

