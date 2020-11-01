Decision 2020: creating your Election Day plan in Douglas County
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Election Day is two days away. Here’s what you need to know to make your Election Day plan:
Dates to know:
- Nov. 2: Monday is the last day to vote early.
- Nov. 3: Vote in-person at your polling location.
- Mail-in ballots must be delivered to the Douglas County Election Commission Office by 8 p.m.
Where to vote:
- You can find your polling location here.
- A list of all polling locations in Douglas County can be found here.
Election Day safety:
- Masks, single-use pens, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer will be provided at all polling locations.
