Election 2020: Young voters turning out in record numbers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic may soon have to share the 2020 spotlight with young voters; this typically tough group to motivate is set to shatter turnout records across the country.

6 News spoke with first-time voters in the Metro to get their take on why 2020 seems to be a game-changer.

“We want to help, we want to have a voice we want to be that change,” said Mirha Alkic, a student at UNO.

This desire to impact change has been seen in generations before them, so what’s making this election different? The young voters 6 News spoke with said social media’s playing big role.

"On SnapChat every time I go in it’s, “register to vote”, Twitter, “register to vote,” Instagram, is asking me to register to vote," said Alkic. “And have registered.”

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of push on social media as well,” said Nora Idriss. “I feel like more people are aware of how to vote.”

Those working to get out the vote told 6 News the pandemic has been a game changer.

“Not being able to go and interact with people in person and not doing as much door-to-door saying hey make sure you get out to vote,” said Brad Christian-Sallis, Voting Rights Field Director, Civic Nebraska.

Organizers have been relying heavily on social media to get out their message.

“I know for more self I used to do almost all my organizing in person and now most of it is online,” said Christian-Sallis, noting the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19 also providing a big push.

“I think also the pandemic has also just kind of woken people up to the need to be involved and that they have to participate in our democracy at all levels.”

First time voter Wwen Lightle agrees, “I think it’s because a lot of issues that we’re seeing around here are relavant to everybody, especially COVID,” said Lightle. “Just some of the main public issues we all have our own opinions and we’re excited to voice them.”

“I think just exercising my right to vote,” said another first time voter. We all have our own opinion that I think we need to say," this voter focusing on different issues.

“Some of the big issues are the economy, how good that’s doing. Taxes and how that’s going to impact me and my family.”

No matter what issues are motivating young voters, we’ll soon know whether their early-voting enthusiasm carries through on Election Day.

Research out of Tufts University show young voters in Iowa have cast nearly twice as many early ballots this Presidental Election compared to the 2016 election. And. more than double the amount of voters between 18 to 29 years old have requested a mail-in ballot. As for Nebraska, the state doesn’t keep track of age groups.

