Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election 2020: Young voters turning out in record numbers in Omaha-metro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The pandemic may soon have to share the 2020 spotlight with young voters; this typically tough group to motivate is set to shatter turnout records across the country. 6 News spoke with first-time voters in the Metro to get their take on why 2020 seems to be a game-changer.

Politics

Power restored at Douglas County Election Office after squirrel causes outage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Douglas County Election Commission Office has suffered a power outage, bringing down their computer and telephone systems.

Politics

Election 2020: Race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, district two in the metro tends to run purple.

Politics

Election 2020: Important deadlines for Iowa voters

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We are getting more questions about the ballots. Where can I drop my ballot off? When do I have to have it back by?” says Houser.

Politics

Election Day do’s & don’ts for Nebraskans heading to the polls

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Melendez
Some people will be holding out until election day to cast their votes, but every cycle, there are repeat offenders who forget some of the rules and guidelines.

Latest News

Politics

Election 2020: Battle for Nebraska’s 1st District continues despite candidate’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Brian Mastre
A Nebraska congressional candidate confirms she tested positive for COVID-19.

Politics

Reports of mayhem after Trump rally in Omaha overblown

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak and John Chapman
The mass departure from the MAGA rally at Eppley Airfield made for long treks home Tuesday night, but not the way many on social media — and even Joe Biden himself — make it seem.

News

Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 1st district tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT
|
By Richard Ochoa
Congressional candidate for Nebraska’s first district, Kate Bolz, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Bolz campaign.

Politics

President Trump’s rally at Eppley Airfield draws thousands

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
With one week until Election Day, President Trump ended his day on the campaign trail Tuesday in Omaha.

Politics

Election 2020: Tracking your mail-in ballot in Douglas County

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Tracking your mail-in ballot at the Douglas County Election Commission.

Politics

Dodge County Election Commissioner expecting large turn out at polls on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
“We’re behind the primary, which is kind of different,” says Dodge County Election Commissioner Fred Mytty.