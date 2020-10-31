Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy Halloween; Cooler weather Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy Halloweekend! A warmer but windy Halloween is on tap. We’re starting Saturday in the 40s with clear skies. Abundant sunshine and breezy southerly winds will allow us to warm into the mid-60s this afternoon, before a cold front brings in cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Hour by hour Halloween forecast
Hour by hour Halloween forecast(WOWT)

Winds will be especially gusty Saturday morning and then again Saturday evening into the overnight, with gusts around 35 mph possible. If you’re taking the kids trick-or-treating, dress for the 50s with a stiff northwest breeze.

We’ll drop into the lower-30s by Sunday morning, with an “extra” hour of sleep overnight! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.

Extra hour of sleep Saturday night!
Extra hour of sleep Saturday night!(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with winds backing off throughout the day. Highs will be much cooler than Saturday, topping out in the upper-40s.

This setback will be short-lived, however, with above-average highs moving in for the entirety of next week! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store each day, with highs in the lower-60s Monday. A stretch of upper-60s and lower-70s moves in Tuesday through Saturday, before a front cools us off for the end of the 10-day forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Halloween! A warmer but windy day is on tap. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s, but winds will gust up to around 35 mph. Lows in the lower-30s tonight, with cooler highs in the upper-40s Sunday. Warmer weather returns next week!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer but breezy for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A nice warm up to round out the end of the week, temperatures jumping above average for Halloween. A brief cool down Sunday, but the first week of November is looking fantastic.

News

Warmer but breezy for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
A nice warm up to round out the end of the week, temperatures jumping above average for Halloween. A brief cool down Sunday, but the first week of November is looking fantastic.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer heading into the weekend but Halloween will be windy

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re heading into a Friday that will be very typical of late October.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
The sunshine and light winds should help us to warm up a bit more, with highs jumping back into the upper 50s.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

News

Chilly tonight, warming up for Halloween

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Rusty Lord’s 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord is out with his 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting chilly and breezy on another cold October day

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
As temperatures fall through the 30s this morning, keep an eye out for some patchy fog to start the day.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning.