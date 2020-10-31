Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy Halloween; Cooler weather Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy Halloweekend! A warmer but windy Halloween is on tap. We’re starting Saturday in the 40s with clear skies. Abundant sunshine and breezy southerly winds will allow us to warm into the mid-60s this afternoon, before a cold front brings in cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Winds will be especially gusty Saturday morning and then again Saturday evening into the overnight, with gusts around 35 mph possible. If you’re taking the kids trick-or-treating, dress for the 50s with a stiff northwest breeze.

We’ll drop into the lower-30s by Sunday morning, with an “extra” hour of sleep overnight! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with winds backing off throughout the day. Highs will be much cooler than Saturday, topping out in the upper-40s.

This setback will be short-lived, however, with above-average highs moving in for the entirety of next week! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store each day, with highs in the lower-60s Monday. A stretch of upper-60s and lower-70s moves in Tuesday through Saturday, before a front cools us off for the end of the 10-day forecast.

