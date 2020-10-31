Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Cooler Sunday before a warming trend returns!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm and windy Halloween, a cold front has brought changes for the second half of the weekend.

We’re starting Sunday with temperatures in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s! NNW winds will gradually decrease throughout the day, along with morning clouds. Mostly sunny skies and much calmer conditions are in store for the afternoon, but temperatures will be much cooler than what we felt on Halloween. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s near 50° for most of us.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

Clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

The week ahead is looking gorgeous, especially by November standards! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap all week, so no rain or snow is even being mentioned until the end of the 10-day forecast. Monday will bring highs in the mid-60s, with 70s moving in Election Day through Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and lower-50s each night.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

On average, we begin the month of November with highs in the upper-50s and lows in the mid-30s. Take advantage of these warm, sunny days!

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

