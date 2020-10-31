Advertisement

Burn ban in effect for Douglas County

MGN Online
MGN Online(KKTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban has been implemented for Douglas County Saturday due to dry and windy weather.

The ban will be lifted Saturday evening if the winds calm down, according to Joel Sacks, Ponca Hills Fire Chief with the Douglas County Fire Chiefs.

Open-pit fires, campfires, and burning of yard waste or other materials is not allowed while cooking with a grill is permitted.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warm and windy Halloween; Cooler weather Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re starting Saturday in the 40s with clear skies. Abundant sunshine and breezy southerly winds will allow us to warm into the mid-60s this afternoon, before a cold front brings in cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Forecast

Mallory's Halloween Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Halloween! A warmer but windy day is on tap. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s, but winds will gust up to around 35 mph. Lows in the lower-30s tonight, with cooler highs in the upper-40s Sunday. Warmer weather returns next week!

Politics

Election 2020: Young voters turning out in record numbers in Omaha-metro

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The pandemic may soon have to share the 2020 spotlight with young voters; this typically tough group to motivate is set to shatter turnout records across the country. 6 News spoke with first-time voters in the Metro to get their take on why 2020 seems to be a game-changer.

News

Young voters turnout for election

Updated: 20 hours ago
The pandemic may soon have to share the 2020 spotlight with young voters.

Latest News

News

Douglas County hits record 421 COVID-19 cases in one day, experts urge people to reduce their social circles

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“You have an event. That’s the stone being thrown into the lake and it just spreads. It’s just this cascading event,” says Dr. Jessica Jones, infectious disease, Methodist Physicians Clinic.

News

Power outage at Douglas County Elections Office

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Douglas County Election Commission Office suffered a power outage Friday afternoon, bringing down their computer and telephone systems.

News

Trash bin confusion in Omaha

Updated: 21 hours ago
The City of Omaha has put out tons of information about the city’s new garbage hauler and how residents should transition to the new company.

Politics

Power restored at Douglas County Election Office after squirrel causes outage

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Douglas County Election Commission Office has suffered a power outage, bringing down their computer and telephone systems.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer but breezy for Halloween

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A nice warm up to round out the end of the week, temperatures jumping above average for Halloween. A brief cool down Sunday, but the first week of November is looking fantastic.

News

Warmer but breezy for Halloween

Updated: 22 hours ago
A nice warm up to round out the end of the week, temperatures jumping above average for Halloween. A brief cool down Sunday, but the first week of November is looking fantastic.