Burn ban in effect for Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban has been implemented for Douglas County Saturday due to dry and windy weather.

The ban will be lifted Saturday evening if the winds calm down, according to Joel Sacks, Ponca Hills Fire Chief with the Douglas County Fire Chiefs.

Open-pit fires, campfires, and burning of yard waste or other materials is not allowed while cooking with a grill is permitted.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.