Sarpy County Crime Stoppers: Tracking your tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ve likely heard this phrase on the news a few times "Submit your tip to Crime Stoppers.” But what happens after?

Sarpy County Captain Kevin Greiger explains where your information leads his officers and why it’s so important.

There’s no tricks, gimmicks or secret phone tapping. The Captain acknowledged that citizens may be weary or unsure about who’s on the other end of the phone receiving the intel, but he encourages people to cast those doubts away.

For starters, when a call comes into Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867), it’s transferred to a call center in Texas, whom the department has a contract with.

A representative will pick up and say “Crime stoppers, how may I help you?”

At no point will anyone be asked any identifying questions like name, phone number or address? Instead, after you share information, you’ll be given a unique code that’s used to email you through that call center.

It’s the only link they have to you, too. So it’s important to remember it. That’s how they contact tippers to claim a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

And when it comes to intel, Greiger said names are the most useful, because the Sheriff’s Office can search backwards for criminal history, travel, and other pertinent details. He added people often give vague information about ‘a person’ doing ‘something’ they believe is illegal, but it lacks specificity.

Six News simulated a call to the Sarpy Crime Stoppers tip line about drug concerns in a neighborhood. The representative asked for a suspect’s name, the type of drug involved and an address. She also reiterated that the name was most important, but the additional details were helpful.

In a real situation, after she compiles the data, it’s then generated into an email and text that pops up for SCSO in real time.

“The Criminal Sergeant sees it. The Narcotics Sergeant see it. The Warrant Sergeant sees it.” Greiger laid out. He sees it too and even if the tip isn’t related to a situation that’s already in progress, Greiger explained, it can be useful for proactively solving crime or locating a criminal.

“We could send our warrants unit right there and look for that person.” he stated, then followed up with how integral the community is in maintaining public safety. “Most residents are good people who want to do the right thing. There’s hundreds of thousands out there that see things we’re never going to see. By providing that information, they’re doing a service ad they’re making their community safer!"

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers tip line covers Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue. The tip will be redirected to the correct county once it’s received.

Remember:

You remain anonymous

No Court Appearance

Up to $1,000 Reward

Call 1-402-592-STOP (7867)

