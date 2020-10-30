Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer heading into the weekend but Halloween will be windy

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re heading into a Friday that will be very typical of late October. Average highs are in the upper 50s this time of year and that’s where we’ll top out this afternoon under the sunny skies. Light southeast winds at 5-15 mph as well.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Halloween looks to be a very mild day that features highs in the mid and upper 60s! That all happens on a very windy day. South gusts to 35 mph will flip to the northwest in the afternoon and gust to near 35 mph heading into the evening. Temps in the 60s will fall into the 50s in the evening as the trick or treaters head out. That northwest wind will also add a chill to the air but at least it will be dry for the kids!

Trick or treat weather
Trick or treat weather(WOWT)

That northwest wind will usher in colder air for Sunday. Gusts to 30 mph will still be with us Sunday but the air will be much colder. Highs will be in the upper 40s Sunday, well below average.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The sunshine and light winds should help us to warm up a bit more, with highs jumping back into the upper 50s.

Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

Cooler air returned today, and will keep us cold overnight. However a nice warm up is expected to round out the end of the week.

Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord is out with his 2020-2021 Winter Outlook

As temperatures fall through the 30s this morning, keep an eye out for some patchy fog to start the day.

Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph. Its path will take it right over New Orleans.

Temperatures will drop near freezing tonight, with cooler highs Thursday -back in the 40s. Along with the clouds, some patchy fog and mist are possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

Sunny skies helped to bring us a welcomed warm up this afternoon, but now clouds are rolling back in and will thicken up overnight. Patchy mist or fog is possible early Thursday, keeping us on the cool side again tomorrow. We warm back up by Saturday!

We’re starting just a touch warmer this morning but it is still chilly with temps in the 20s.