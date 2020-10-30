Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer heading into the weekend but Halloween will be windy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re heading into a Friday that will be very typical of late October. Average highs are in the upper 50s this time of year and that’s where we’ll top out this afternoon under the sunny skies. Light southeast winds at 5-15 mph as well.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Halloween looks to be a very mild day that features highs in the mid and upper 60s! That all happens on a very windy day. South gusts to 35 mph will flip to the northwest in the afternoon and gust to near 35 mph heading into the evening. Temps in the 60s will fall into the 50s in the evening as the trick or treaters head out. That northwest wind will also add a chill to the air but at least it will be dry for the kids!

Trick or treat weather (WOWT)

That northwest wind will usher in colder air for Sunday. Gusts to 30 mph will still be with us Sunday but the air will be much colder. Highs will be in the upper 40s Sunday, well below average.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

