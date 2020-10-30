Advertisement

Police look for runaway

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) -

Council Bluffs police put the word out for a child who ran away from Children’s Square USA Thursday.

Sadie was reported as a runaway from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs 10/29/2020.
Sadie Olson, who is 12 years old, was last seen about 7 p.m. in the area of North 7th & Avenue E, just east of Children’s Square. She was wearing black leggings and a gray hoodie. If you know where she is, call Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728 or 911.

