Police look for runaway
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (WOWT) -
Council Bluffs police put the word out for a child who ran away from Children’s Square USA Thursday.
Sadie Olson, who is 12 years old, was last seen about 7 p.m. in the area of North 7th & Avenue E, just east of Children’s Square. She was wearing black leggings and a gray hoodie. If you know where she is, call Council Bluffs police at 712-328-4728 or 911.
