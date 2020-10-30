Pacific Junction eyes future as demolition to begin

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While flood-stricken Pacific Junction may never look the same, those returning are determined to see it thrive.

Kim O’conner’s roots run generations deep in the town; she and her husband help make up what is only a fraction of people returning post-flood.

“I refuse to see it as a negative opportunity,” said O’Connor. “I want to see it as positive opportunity for change.”

And change is right around the corner as flood-ruined homes start getting torn down

as early as next month. FEMA’s buying out the majority of properties; meaning they cannot be rebuilt on

“Our big goal is to get back to where we can take care of ourselves with the tax base coming back.” said Pacific Junction Mayor, Andy Young, noting they’re exploring opportunities to make up for that lost revenue. “I had some people call me interested in our green space to put in orchards on, which we can.”

“We’ve got to make so people want to come here. we really need to,” said Cindi Babb, who’s put a lot into restoring her home. “I don’t have generations here like a lot of them do, but I’ve been here 30 years now, so I’m staying.”

And so is Kim O’Connor, determined to help make it all work.

“There are lots of different options that we need to look at, you know, unique and speciality crops,” she said. "Something we can build on for our future.

When asked if she worries about another flood, O’Connor responded:

“I think we’ll live with that fear for the rest of our lives because we never believed it would really happen,” noting there is some comfort in knowing the nearby levees have been restored.

Mayor Andy Young told 6 News there’s a lot riding on what floodplain category they land in once FEMA’s done its assessment. Prior to the flood, and still, the town sits on a 500 year floodplain; he’s hoping it stays that way so people, and investors, feel confident in coming back.

The town is closing out FEMA buyouts in batches, with the first group expected to close early November. Demolition of those home will begin shortly after.

