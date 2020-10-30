Advertisement

Pacific Junction eyes future as demolition to begin

Roughly 130 homes in flood-stricken town are set to be torn down
By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While flood-stricken Pacific Junction may never look the same, those returning are determined to see it thrive.

Kim O’conner’s roots run generations deep in the town; she and her husband help make up what is only a fraction of people returning post-flood.

“I refuse to see it as a negative opportunity,” said O’Connor. “I want to see it as positive opportunity for change.”

And change is right around the corner as flood-ruined homes start getting torn down

as early as next month. FEMA’s buying out the majority of properties; meaning they cannot be rebuilt on

“Our big goal is to get back to where we can take care of ourselves with the tax base coming back.” said Pacific Junction Mayor, Andy Young, noting they’re exploring opportunities to make up for that lost revenue. “I had some people call me interested in our green space to put in orchards on, which we can.”

“We’ve got to make so people want to come here. we really need to,” said Cindi Babb, who’s put a lot into restoring her home. “I don’t have generations here like a lot of them do, but I’ve been here 30 years now, so I’m staying.”

And so is Kim O’Connor, determined to help make it all work.

“There are lots of different options that we need to look at, you know, unique and speciality crops,” she said. "Something we can build on for our future.

When asked if she worries about another flood, O’Connor responded:

“I think we’ll live with that fear for the rest of our lives because we never believed it would really happen,” noting there is some comfort in knowing the nearby levees have been restored.

Mayor Andy Young told 6 News there’s a lot riding on what floodplain category they land in once FEMA’s done its assessment. Prior to the flood, and still, the town sits on a 500 year floodplain; he’s hoping it stays that way so people, and investors, feel confident in coming back.

The town is closing out FEMA buyouts in batches, with the first group expected to close early November. Demolition of those home will begin shortly after.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police look for runaway

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sadie was reported as a runaway from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs 10/29/2020.

News

Sarpy County Crime Stoppers: Tracking your tips

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
You’ve likely heard this phrase on the news a few times "Submit your tip to Crime Stoppers.” But what happens after?

News

Iowa voting info- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Records have been set in Pottawattamie County with about 25 thousand people absentee voting already.

News

Plans for Pacific Junction- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Plans for Pacific Junction.

Latest News

News

2nd district in Nebraska-6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, District 2 in the Omaha-metro tends to run purple.

News

Cyber attack warning for hospitals- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new warning from the FBI: Investigators are calling it a “credible computer security threat” against health care systems.

News

Gardner family statement- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a written statement Thursday, the family of the man indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of James Scurlock during a protest this summer called on the special prosecutor to release transcripts.

News

Election 2020: Race for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
While Nebraska is traditionally considered a red state, district two in the metro tends to run purple.

News

COVID-19 concern in schools- 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seven positive COVID cases in recent days forced Omaha Public Schools to shut down Highland Elementary School and teach all the students through remote learning.

News

Cyber threat targets metro hospitals - 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new warning from the FBI: Investigators are calling it a “credible computer security threat” against health care systems.