Omaha Public Works reminds residents to hold off using new trash carts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Omaha has put out tons of information about the city’s new garbage hauler and how residents should transition to the new company.

FCC Environmental Services will take over on November 30th, right now the company is busy delivering new garbage and recycling carts to every home in Omaha.

Some homeowners are already using the new carts, but those carts should be put way until FCC begins picking up the city’s garbage on November 30th.

So those residents who put their garbage in the new carts and set them out for Friday pickup discovered, the current trash hauler Waste Management will not pick them up.

“Waste Management does not have the proper equipment to do those carts safely, those are big heavy carts compared to the trash cans we used to have, so that’s why the new contractor is going to have trucks with automated equipment that picks those up,” said Jim Theiler, Assistant Director Omaha Public Works. “People are going to be able to handle those.”

“I would recommend they take it out put it in proper cans that they’re using right now and put it back out on the curb for the following week.”

Once again, the new carts won’t be picked up until November 30th, if you have any questions call the city’s solid waste program at 402-444-5238.

