Advertisement

Omaha Public Works reminds residents to hold off using new trash carts

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city of Omaha has put out tons of information about the city’s new garbage hauler and how residents should transition to the new company.

FCC Environmental Services will take over on November 30th, right now the company is busy delivering new garbage and recycling carts to every home in Omaha.

Some homeowners are already using the new carts, but those carts should be put way until FCC begins picking up the city’s garbage on November 30th.

So those residents who put their garbage in the new carts and set them out for Friday pickup discovered, the current trash hauler Waste Management will not pick them up.

“Waste Management does not have the proper equipment to do those carts safely, those are big heavy carts compared to the trash cans we used to have, so that’s why the new contractor is going to have trucks with automated equipment that picks those up,” said Jim Theiler, Assistant Director Omaha Public Works. “People are going to be able to handle those.”

“I would recommend they take it out put it in proper cans that they’re using right now and put it back out on the curb for the following week.”

Once again, the new carts won’t be picked up until November 30th, if you have any questions call the city’s solid waste program at 402-444-5238.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MICAH House changes plans for Halloween fun

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Kids staying at the MICAH House got to trick-or-treat a little early this year when the homeless shelter switched up its Halloween celebration in the name of safety.

News

Visitation suspended at Sarpy County Jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
All public visitation has been suspended at the Sarpy County Jail due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Cases in Nebraska - 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cases rise in Douglas County.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 30 COVID-19 update: 421 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Trending Oct. 30: Lil Wayne endorses Trump for re-election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa and Emily Dwire
Here are three things you might’ve missed while you were sleeping.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer heading into the weekend but Halloween will be windy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re heading into a Friday that will be very typical of late October.

News

sarpy crime stoppers

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Knicely Done, Fence Fixers

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Halloween 2020: Trick-or-treating in a pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
This is Halloween for many this year, while others say it's an opportunity to add to their candy centered activities.

News

Halloween 2020: Staying safe during the pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
Halloween 2020: Staying safe during the pandemic