Update: Power restored at Douglas County Election Office after squirrel causes outage

By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Update: Power has been restored, per OPPD. A squirrel was responsible, they said.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commission Office has suffered a power outage, bringing down their computer and telephone systems.

The office notified the public via Twitter at 4:12 p.m. on Friday.

“We are communicating with voters who are currently in line to receive ballots,” they stated.

The office will have extended hours for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office thanked voters for their patience.

According to the Omaha Public Power District, about 60 customers are without power near 120th and Center Streets, which includes the election office.

The outage call was reported at around 3 p.m., OPPD stated in a release.

