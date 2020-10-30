Nebraska basketball series with Kansas State delayed a year

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Kansas State were set to resume a longtime series this December after the teams hadn’t met since 2011.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling difficulties this year, the agreed-upon three-year series between the two schools has been pushed back to start in 2021.

The two teams will meet in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on 12/19/21, and then in Kansas City in 2022.

The Huskers and Wildcats will play in New York during the 2023/24 season.

Nebraska and Kansas State first played each other during the 1905/06 season.

