MICAH House changes plans for Halloween fun

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Kids staying at the MICAH House got to trick-or-treat a little early this year when the homeless shelter switched up its Halloween celebration in the name of safety.

Typically, the kids at the shelter would trick-or-treat around the Charles Lakin Campus where Micha House is located.

But this is no typical year.

“We still wanted the give the kids something to look forward to in a safe way,” said Ashley Flater with MICAH House. "We know the families are going through a really hard time so we just want to give the kids a bit of normalcy during such a weird time.”

Staff at the homeless shelter put their heads together and came up with an idea to decorate the hallways and have staff hand out candy along with way.

Wednesday evening, more than 30 kids got to enjoy it.

All the decorations were donated or came from staff members' own houses.

The shelter provided costumes for the kids to wear, too.

“We were so excited to see the kids come through. We had fairies and princesses and ninjas and the staff got all dressed up,” said Flater.

Along with offering kids a safe alternative for some Halloween fun, staff members say the event unexpectedly brought the shelter together.

At the MICAH House, families live on the first floor and women occupy the second floor. Usually, they’re kept separate because they have different needs.

“But this was a unique situation so we asked the women if they wanted to participate," said Flater. "We gave them some candy that they could pass out so they got to see a little parade of kids walkthrough with their costumes so they were so excited to see everybody so dressed up and having so much fun with it.”