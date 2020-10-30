Advertisement

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for re-election

What's Trending
What's Trending(MGN)
By Richard Ochoa and Emily Dwire
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are three things you might’ve missed while you were sleeping.

1) Document details a conspiracy theory involving Hunter Biden and business in China appears to have been created by a ‘fake intelligence firm,' according to NBC News.

2) Rapper Lil Wayne endorses President Trump for re-election

3) Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in private ceremony

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmer heading into the weekend but Halloween will be windy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re heading into a Friday that will be very typical of late October.

News

sarpy crime stoppers

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Knicely Done, Fence Fixers

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Halloween 2020: Trick or treating in a pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
This is Halloween for many this year, while others say it's an opportunity to add to their candy centered activities.

News

Halloween 2020: Staying safe during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
News

Police find runaway

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sadie was reported as a runaway from Children's Square USA in Council Bluffs 10/29/2020.

News

Pacific Junction eyes future as demolition to begin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
While flood-stricken Pacific Junction may never look the same, those returning are determined to see it thrive.

News

Sarpy County Crime Stoppers: Tracking your tips

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
You’ve likely heard this phrase on the news a few times "Submit your tip to Crime Stoppers.” But what happens after?

News

Iowa voting info- 6:30PM

Updated: 14 hours ago
Records have been set in Pottawattamie County with about 25 thousand people absentee voting already.

News

Plans for Pacific Junction- 6:30PM

Updated: 14 hours ago
Plans for Pacific Junction.