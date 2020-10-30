Lil Wayne endorses Trump for re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are three things you might’ve missed while you were sleeping.

1) Document details a conspiracy theory involving Hunter Biden and business in China appears to have been created by a ‘fake intelligence firm,' according to NBC News.

A 64-page document asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden's son and business in China, that was later disseminated by close associates of President Trump, appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm." (1/8) #NBCNewsThreads https://t.co/9HcZ6dyhCR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 29, 2020

2) Rapper Lil Wayne endorses President Trump for re-election

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

3) Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost marry in private ceremony

