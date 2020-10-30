Advertisement

Halloween 2020: Trick or treating in a pandemic

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concerns are growing over the pandemic and many parents are trying to figure out how their children can still celebrate Halloween this year.

But some things will never change.

“I got lots of candy," said one boy in red devil horns.

In a year that has been more tricks than treats, Papillion Landing is one of the places hoping a pandemic approved event will ease some parent’s fears.

“We still wanted to give something to the communities, something for the kids, everyone has been having a hard time so we kind of collaborated together and decided to do a drive-through,” Youth program coordinator Jennifer Manzo said.

There were a handful of stops in the parking lot staffed with volunteers and masked superheroes handing out candy and crafts.

“We got a Mario in there? Whoa! I like your costume,” a teen dressed up a Loki said.

Parent’s started lining up hours before the kick off time of 6 pm. Not everyone in attendance is sold on this becoming a tradition.

“It’s a little different this year, you know everyone is kind of doing it differently but I’m glad Papillion is still showing up,” Mom Skylar Marode said.

Some are taking it as an added bonus and plan to maximize their candy centered activities.

“It’s a little different, I guess a little safer but we still plan to go trick or treating,” one dad said.

But for those who don’t feel as comfortable, events like this offer a safer space for people who still need their Halloween fix.

